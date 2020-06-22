Video: NASCAR Drivers Push Bubba Wallace’s Car To The Front

The scene at Talladega Superspeedway before today’s GEICO 500 was incredibly moving. Drivers and crew members pushed Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front while walking in solidarity with the 26-year-old driver.

Yesterday, a noose was found hanging in Wallace’s garage area. Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top three series, has been outspoken about racial injustice amid recent events in America.

He pushed for the banning of the Confederate flag at race events earlier this month. Wallace also sported an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt following the death of George Floyd and displayed “Black Lives Matter” signage on his car recently.

““Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” NASCAR said in an official statement Sunday night. “We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Here is the emotional scene from before today’s race, with Wallace and his fellow drivers making their way down the runway.

Wallace also posted an incredible selfie of himself in front of his car with the full contingent of drivers behind him.

The GEICO 500 is now underway from Talladega. The race was supposed to be held yesterday but was postponed due to inclement weather.

You can watch the action on FOX.