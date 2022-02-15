Video: When Van Jefferson Found Out His Wife Was In Labor

One of the most incredible moments of the 2021 NFL season came just minutes after it officially came to a close.

As Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson celebrated on the field after his team claimed a Super Bowl LVI title, he was informed that his wife, Samaria, had gone into labor with their third child.

This incredible story made its rounds on social media just hours after the Rams’ Super Bowl victory. And now, we have some touching on-field video to go along with it.

“Mommy’s finna have a baby. We gotta go,” Jefferson told his young daughter and son as the blue and yellow confetti dropped around them. “Mommy’s finna have you brother. So, we gotta get to the hospital.”

Samaria was 40 weeks pregnant as her husband took the field for this past Sunday’s Super Bowl. She was forced to leave SoFi Stadium mid-game and was rushed to the hospital.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she said earlier in the week, per Jourdan Rodrigue. “I am 100% going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100%.”

Along with his father, Van Jefferson and his children rushed to the hospital to join Samaria at the hospital. Jefferson posted a photo with his new son just hours after the game.

Big congrats to the Jefferson family!