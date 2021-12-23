Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday.

Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak appeared to confirm his lead rusher’s status with his comments this afternoon.

“I know he’s going to be bummed out. We’ll get him back at some point,” Kubiak said, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.

As a vaccinated player, Cook would have a possible path to return if he returned two negative tests before game time. But with the team’s quick decision to rule him out, the assumption is that he’s unvaccinated.

Fortunately for the Vikings, the team returned backup RB Alexander Mattison from the COVID-19 list just yesterday. When Cook was out with injury earlier this year, Mattison proved himself as a more-than-capable replacement.

“We have all the confidence in the world in [Mattison],” Zimmer added.

The Vikings will face off against the 10-4 Rams on Sunday afternoon.