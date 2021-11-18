Virginia Tech Reportedly Has Strong Interest In ACC Coach

Earlier this week, the Virginia Tech Hokies parted ways with longtime program leader Justin Fuente — leaving a glaring vacancy at the head coaching position.

The rumor mill has already started to swirl with potential candidate names.

According to recent reports from FootballScoop.com, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson has emerged as a “strong” candidate to take over the program’s head coaching job.

Clawson has served as the Demon Deacons’ head coach since 2014. Through his eight years in Winston-Salem, the ACC head coach has amassed a 49-46 overall record and five bowl-game appearances. Turning the program around from a 3-9 team in his first two seasons, the 54-year-old coach now has his No. 13-ranked squad 9-1 on the year.

With the amazing success Wake is enjoying this year, Clawson has emerged as a popular name in this year’s coaching market.

While the Virginia Tech program may have a more established college football brand, it’s hard to beat Clawson’s current situation with Wake Forest. Poised for a major bowl-game appearance this year, it’s tough to imagine the head coach wanting to leave for a struggling in-conference rival.

In three total contests against Virginia Tech as the Demon Deacons’ head coach, Clawson has collected a 2-1 record.