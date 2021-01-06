Report: College Basketball Game Postponed Due To DC Curfew

George Washington, an A-10 school in Washington, D.C., was supposed to host UMass in men’s basketball tonight.

A large scale riot has broken out at the U.S. Capitol building this afternoon, forcing congress off of the floor. As the situation turns more frightening, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has called for a 6 p.m. curfew throughout the city tonight.

As a result, tonight’s game between the Colonials and Minutemen has been postponed. The two teams were set to play at the Charles E. Smith Center at 6 p.m. ET.

It is unclear whether this game will be made up, or pushed off the schedule completely. Obviously COVID-19 has made scheduling a major issue already, before yet another unprecedented political situation in the nation’s capital.

Sources: George Washington' home game with UMass scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight will not be played because of the curfew in Washington D.C. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2021

George Washington is next scheduled to play on January 9th at St. Bonaventure. The Colonials are 3-7 on the season.

UMass is also scheduled to play that day, hosting La Salle. The Minutemen are 2-3 to start the year. We’ll see if the Atlantic 10 can reschedule this game in the next few weeks, or if this one becomes yet another loss to all of the crazy circumstances that have enveloped the country over the last nine-plus months.

Most importantly, we hope everyone in Washington D.C. and the surrounding areas stays safe today.

