Watch: Big Ben’s In-Game Message For Tony Romo Is Going Viral

Tony Romo is known for predicting play calls accurately when he announces games. Today, Big Ben praised him for getting a replay review correct.

Romo was on the call for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ beat down of the Cleveland Browns. He and Ben Roethlisberger go way back. They entered the NFL within a year of each other and competed head-to-head a number of times.

So perhaps it’s not that surprising that Ben poked some fun at Romo while shouting him out for getting a call right. It happened when a touchdown by Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool went under review.

On the CBS broadcast, one of the officials could be heard telling Big Ben that Romo thought Claypool got in. Roethlisberger laughed and congratulated the CBS analyst on getting it right.

“Good job, Tony. Tony finally made a good call,” Roethlisberger said before using Romo’s full first name, Antonio.

Ref: Romo thinks [Claypool] got in. Ben: Oh, it's in. Good job, Tony. Tony finally made a good call…Just joking, Antonio. Tony: I can't believe he doubted me…like I was going to get one wrong. pic.twitter.com/bHxxG8FVZ3 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2020

These are the type of light-hearted, fun moments you can have when you win 38-7 to move to 5-0. The Steelers dominated Cleveland from start to finish, jumping out to a 24-0 lead and not looking back.

Don’t look now, but they could be becoming the team to beat in the AFC.