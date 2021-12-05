Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Patriots Is Getting Nastier

It wouldn’t be December football in the AFC East without a little weather. According to the forecast, it’s going to be a windy one when the Bills and Patriots kickoff in Foxborough on Monday night.

Forecast is getting even windier for tomorrow night. Up to 25-35 mph with gusts over 40. pic.twitter.com/PeZvfX3hzA — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 5, 2021

“Forecast is getting even windier for tomorrow night,” said Patriots beat writer Chris Mason. “Up to 25-35 mph with gusts over 40.”

The Patriots come into Monday night’s game winners of six straight and haven’t allowed a point in the second half of each of the team’s last three outings. Meanwhile, the Bills have been up-and-down since jumping out to a 4-1 start.

Even with the elements, Bill Belichick and New England may try to test the back end of Buffalo’s defense. The Tre’Davious White injury is a major blow to Sean McDermott and his team.

Best turnover margin in NFL since 2000

(Bill Belichick's first season in New England) Patriots +221

Packers +111

Seahawks +96

Chiefs +91

Ravens +68 pic.twitter.com/x4iIkTQYAR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2021

Speaking of defense, Josh Allen and the struggling offensive line will need to keep an eye out for Matt Judon. The Patriots linebacker already has a career-high 11.5 sacks.

Ball-hawking corner J.C. Jackson will also look to his interception total against Buffalo’s QB. Allen has thrown seven interceptions in the last four games. As coach Belichick said, “J.C., you leave any trash laying around, he’s going to pick it up.”