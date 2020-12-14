Like every week, Monday afternoon marks a new set of AP top 25 college basketball rankings.

Through Week 4, it seems we’ve solidified the dominant teams up top. For the third week in a row, Gonzaga sits at No. 1, Baylor at No. 2 and Iowa at No. 3.

Top 5

There’ve been no early-season cakewalk games for the Zags so far. Mark Few and his talented Gonzaga team have taken on and taken down three solid teams in their 3-0 start — beating two top-15 teams in Kansas and West Virginia.

Baylor has also looked unstoppable. Led by an elite backcourt, the Bears have blown out nearly every opponent they’ve faced in their 4-0 start. The only game even relatively close was a 13-point victory over a No. 5 Illinois team.

For the Hawkeyes, Luka Garza continues to look like the best player in college basketball. The senior center has averaged a near double-double 29.2 points and nine rebounds per game through Iowa’s 6-0 start. Garza and his squad passed their first real test of the year, taking down No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 on Tuesday.

No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Kansas both retained their top-5 rankings from last week as well. The Jayhawks beat No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday and the Spartans took down No. 6 Duke earlier in the month.

Here’s the full AP top-25 list:

Top 10

Despite a stagnant top five, we have some rising and falling going on elsewhere in the top half of the rankings.

After an early-season loss to Virginia Tech, the preseason-ranked No. 3 Villanova Wildcats quickly dropped out of the top 10. Through the next few weeks though, Jay Wright and his squad have slowly clawed their way back in. A win over No. 17 Texas last week propelled the Wildcats into the top 10. This week, they claim the No. 7 spot.

Houston’s stock continues to rise as well. With wins over No. 14 Texas Tech and South Carolina, the Cougars have jumped 11 spots from their preseason ranking all the way into the No. 6 spot.

A top-25 win for West Virginia over the No. 19 Richmond Spiders earned a spot in the top 10 at No. 8.

Tennessee claimed the final spot in the top 10 with a 2-0 record. Despite having three of their five scheduled games canceled, the AP voters found wins over Colorado and Cincinnati impressive enough to give the Volunteers a nod.

Middle of the pack

Starting with a preseason ranking of 19, Texas has slowly worked its way up to sniffing the top 10 at No. 11. After winning their first three games of the season, the Longhorns had a tough two-game stretch last week — taking down No. 14 North Carolina, then losing to No. 12 Villanova. The AP voters clearly decided not to hold this closely-contested 68-64 loss against Texas.

No. 12 Wisconsin is also looking to improve its ranking in the coming weeks. The Badgers were booted from the top 10 in Week 3 after a disappointing loss to Marquette. A win over Rhode Island this week saw a slight one-spot jump on the list.

Illinois and Duke are both slipping hard after a couple tough losses this season.

The Illini’s first loss came in Week 2 to No. 2 Baylor. Obviously, voters didn’t knock Illinois too much for that — their ranking only dropped by one spot. But this week, the No. 6 Illini suffered a brutal upset to unranked Missouri, dropping their ranking seven spots to No. 13. A win over No. 10 Duke was the only thing keeping them from slipping even further.

In a surprising start for the usually-dominant Blue Devils, Duke has dropped two of its four games. The first loss came to No. 8 Michigan State and then No. 6 Illinois. Following these two losses, coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that the Blue Devils were canceling their remaining non-conference games. Duke now sits at No. 21.

Kicked out, moving in

The Richmond Spiders broke their way into the top 10 earlier this year with a win over No. 10 Kentucky. But, that upset has lost some value over the past few weeks. John Calipari and his young Wildcats team have now lost four straight games en route to a 1-4 start. With a loss to West Virginia on Sunday, there was nothing left to keep the No. 19 Spiders in the top 25.

No. 23 Arizona State also slipped out of the rankings this week after a loss to No. 24 San Diego State. A one-point win for the Sun Devils over Grand Canyon University the following game wasn’t enough to cut it.

After its shocking upset over Villanova earlier in the season, No. 15 Virginia Tech slipped all the way out of the AP top 25 with a 75-55 blowout loss to Penn State on Tuesday.

The two newly-opened spots at the very end of the list were claimed by Clemson and Michigan.

Michigan took the No. 25 spot — the same spot it held in the preseason AP rankings. Though the Wolverines haven’t lost a game yet this season, a close overtime win over Oakland in Week 1 cost them their spot in the top 25. With a solid win over Penn State on Sunday, Juwan Howard and his squad slide back in.

While the No. 24 Tigers didn’t get too much attention in the preseason, they’ve slowly worked their way into relevancy. Clemson has four solid wins over Power-Five teams in its 5-0 start.

Missouri shot all the way up from its unranked position into the No. 16 slot with its win over Illinois.