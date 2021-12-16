Where Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Class Ranks Nationally

Deion Sanders has proven to be an elite recruiter through his first few seasons with Jackson State.

Coach Prime had done some excellent work prior to yesterday’s National Signing Day, but the flipping of No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State is no doubt his best get yet.

With the addition of this five-star recruit, Sanders’ 2022 recruiting class (including transfers) ranks 90th in the nation, per 247 Sports. This puts his team just below Power Five programs Virginia (No. 88) and Washington (No. 89).

This is a snapshot of 247Sports' Overall Team Rankings. Jackson State has a top-10 transfer class so add Travis Hunter to the mix and … Deion is bringing in nearly as good a roster as Washington LOL (so far) https://t.co/bXpwfxmq9V pic.twitter.com/nkX2MuU66s — Trey Scott (@TreyScott247) December 16, 2021

Sanders’ 2022 class boasts one five-star recruit, two three-star commits and six three-star transfers. With immediate transfers arriving from big-name schools like Miami and Indiana, the Tigers currently posses a top-10 transfer class.

In 2021, Sanders’ final recruiting class landed at No. 55 in the nation. Bringing in six four-star recruits and transfers, in addition to a boat-load of other talent, the former NFL superstar made an immediate impact on the recruiting trail.

With plenty of time before the start of the 2022 season, Deion Sanders likely still has a few more recruiting moves up his sleeve.