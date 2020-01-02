Video: Paul Chryst Furious With Ref Late In Rose Bowl

Oregon just pulled out a huge 28-27 win over Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl. A highly controversial call late in the game helped seal the deal.

Wisconsin looked to have control of the game, with the ball up 27-21 with nine minutes left in the game. After a monster run by Jonathan Taylor, it didn’t seem crazy that the Badgers could use its smashmouth rushing attack to kill most of the clock.

Moments later, Danny Davis III fumbled it away on an end around. On the next play, Justin Herbert sprinted 30 yards to the end zone on a keeper to put Oregon up one.

The two teams traded punts, and Wisconsin got the ball back at its own 24 with just under four minutes left. On 3rd-and-6, the Badgers looked to have a first down conversion through the air, but a very iffy pass interference call turned it into a 3rd-and-20 instead, which the Badgers couldn’t pick up.

ESPN’s rules expert said he agreed with the offensive pass interference call. Pretty much everyone else thought it was a very rough call, especially in that spot.

Among them was Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, who was furious with the referees after the call.

This was a big day for angry Big Ten West head coaches. P.J. Fleck had a similar meltdown late in Minnesota’s Outback Bowl against Auburn. The big difference is that the Gophers won their big New Year’s Day game.

