Youth Baseball Coach Fired For Postgame Handshake Incident

A youth baseball coach was fired after his actions in the post-game handshake line against the opposing nine-and-under team.

Kenneth Wendt, a sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, aggressively bumped into children after his Scorpions Baseball team lost to Prospects Baseball on Saturday.

Per the video posted by KHOU 11 News Houston, a kid said, "That coach pulled me back."

Following the incident, Scorpions Baseball sent KHOU 11 News a statement confirming Wendt's dismissal.

"His actions were unacceptable and do not align with our organization’s values," the team said. "We removed him from coaching and from our club about 8:30 a.m. Sunday."

Prospects coach Victor Torres told KHOU 11 News that he "was really upset" by Wendt's actions.

"Nothing in the world gives you the right to do that to kids," Torres said.

Torres expects that type of behavior from his young players, but not an adult in power.

"How is that even possible?" Torres asked. "You hold them to a higher standard. And then you come out here and do that to kids, to 9-year-old kids."

According to KHOU 11, Wendt's precinct office is "aware of the incident and is investigating."