Eleven-year-old youth football standout Davon McNeal was tragically shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night.

According to the Washington Post, the shooting occurred at around 9:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cedar Street in Anacostia. Police say several men opened fire for unknown reasons and one of the bullets struck McNeal in the head.

“We just had a real genuine kid who wanted to get out of the neighborhood. That’s all he said is, “I’m gonna make it,” said Keith McGill, McNeal’s youth football coach. “These kids’ lives are being robbed over nothing.”

On Twitter late last night, Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser recognized the tragic death of McNeal, a star running back and linebacker on the gridiron. As a 10-year-old last fall, McNeal helped his team, the Bengals, reach the national championship game in Florida.

A mother lost her 11 year old son to gun fire tonight. My thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family. We need your help to find those responsible for his murder. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information about this tragedy https://t.co/njPkQCSPm7 — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) July 5, 2020

Tributes for McNeal are pouring in over social media. FOX 5 DC’s Stephanie Ramirez also has heart-wrenching video of McNeal’s grandfather pleading for a stop to the violence.

“He was 11 years old. He was a good boy,” McNeal’s grandfather said in between tears. “He hadn’t lived his life yet. Eleven years old.”

The grandfather of Davon McNeal, the 11yo boy shot & killed in SE DC last night, cried, pleading for parents to step-up. Says his daughter, a Violence Interrupter who works with @trayonwhite held a July 4th event to watch the fireworks when MPD says a group started shooting. pic.twitter.com/r3pu3zbhZx — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 5, 2020

We can’t even comprehend such a senseless tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to McNeal’s family and friends.