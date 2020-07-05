The Spun

Youth Football Star Killed During July 4th Shooting

Three footballs next to a pylon(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Eleven-year-old youth football standout Davon McNeal was tragically shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night.

According to the Washington Post, the shooting occurred at around 9:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cedar Street in Anacostia. Police say several men opened fire for unknown reasons and one of the bullets struck McNeal in the head.

“We just had a real genuine kid who wanted to get out of the neighborhood. That’s all he said is, “I’m gonna make it,” said Keith McGill, McNeal’s youth football coach. “These kids’ lives are being robbed over nothing.”

On Twitter late last night, Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser recognized the tragic death of McNeal, a star running back and linebacker on the gridiron. As a 10-year-old last fall, McNeal helped his team, the Bengals, reach the national championship game in Florida.

Tributes for McNeal are pouring in over social media. FOX 5 DC’s Stephanie Ramirez also has heart-wrenching video of McNeal’s grandfather pleading for a stop to the violence.

“He was 11 years old. He was a good boy,” McNeal’s grandfather said in between tears. “He hadn’t lived his life yet. Eleven years old.”

We can’t even comprehend such a senseless tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to McNeal’s family and friends.

