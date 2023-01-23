1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening.

Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.

Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One player was reportedly even fighting through tears in the locker room.

"Jayron Kearse is very emotional right now in the locker room, to the point of tears. Being consoled by assistant coach Aden Durde," Mike Leslie tweeted.

Kearse and the Cowboys defense played extremely well against the 49ers.

"It's just tough. A winnable game. It's tough," he said.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are now off to the NFC Championship Game, where they will take on the Eagles.