1 NFL Franchise To 'Aggressively' Pursue Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

One NFL franchise is expected to 'aggressively' pursue Tom Brady this offseason.

Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will likely have plenty of potential suitors, though one team might be more interested than the rest.

The Raiders are expected to "aggressively" pursue the soon-to-be free agent quarterback.

CBS Sports reported the news.

"The Las Vegas Raiders plan to be very aggressive in their pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady this offseason, according to multiple sources," Jonathan Jones reports.

"The Raiders, who hope to find a trade partner for longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr within the next four weeks, believe they can land the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback for his age 46 season. The prevailing belief around the league is that while Brady retired for 40 days in 2022, he will likely play in 2023 and will likely play outside of Tampa."

It would be fun to see Brady playing in Las Vegas...