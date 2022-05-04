1 NFL Game Will Air Exclusively On ESPN+ Next Season

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: The teams stand for the national anthem prior to the NFL International Series match between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

As the NFL continues to give out games to the highest bidder, exclusive apps have been trying to get in on the action too. One game this season is going to be the first to be available on one app and not on cable or network TV.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that the 2022 game between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will be exclusively aired on ESPN+. The game is being played in London and will be early in the morning for U.S. viewers.

The move is a big one for ESPN and parent company Disney as it will no doubt be among their biggest pushes for fans to use their app. And while it may be their first NFL game on the app, it most likely won't be the last.

But NFL fans don't seem to be big fans of the idea. An informal poll done by Front Office Sports shows over 60-percent of respondents saying that they either can't or don't want to watch the game on ESPN+.

Though in fairness, the two teams involved aren't likely to move the needle much. A game with teams like the Packers, Patriots, Cowboys or Steelers might be more appealing.

It probably won't be long before CBS, NBC and Fox follow suit, putting some of their games on their respective apps.

Whether or not it's a permanent change will depend on how the numbers play out.

But it's very possible that we're seeing the beginning of a massive, permanent shift in NFL broadcasting.

We'll get our first taste of that potential future this fall.