1 Other NFL Team Was Reportedly In Trade Talks For Christian McCaffrey

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster late Thursday night, acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

They reportedly beat out an NFC West rival to land the star running back.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Los Angeles Rams also made a play for McCaffrey. She speculated that the defending Super Bowl champions may have sent Carolina a second-round pick, a future third, and potentially another player, but they didn't want to "inflate terms past what they felt reasonable" by tacking on more picks.

The 49ers exchanged 2023 second, third, and fourth-round picks plus a 2024 fifth to acquire McCaffrey. Rodrigue reported that neither team offered a first-round selection for the 26-year-old.

The Rams have averaged 70.5 rushing yards per game on 3.4 yards per carry, both the NFL's second-worst marks ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're exploring trades for Cam Akers, who is away from the team amid frustrations with his role.

McCaffrey could have helped ignite an offense that has fallen short of expectations through six games this season. However, the Rams have already parted ways with considerable draft capital. They didn't pick until the third round this year and only have two selections through Round 5 (a second and a third) in 2023.

Meeting the price the 49ers paid would have further depleted their supply. Yet the 2019 All-Pro could help swing a close division in San Francisco's favor. All four NFC West teams have three victories following the Arizona Cardinals' Thursday Night Football win.

McCaffrey is expected to make his 49ers debut in a limited role during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.