There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady In 2023

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady offset a week of panic by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

While Brady's late heroics quelled an abundance of "Is Brady done?" and "Will Tampa Bay even win an awful NFC South?" discourse, it didn't deter everyone from considering the quarterback's future.

On his Tuesday radio show, Colin Cowherd claimed Brady is "tired" of the Buccaneers, but not football. He said the team was "always an odd fit" for the future Hall of Famer, who's in the final year of his contract.

Cowherd can see Brady going home to play for his upcoming opponent in 2023.

"You can't help but watch Brady last night and think about the San Francisco 49ers next season," Cowherd said.

The 49ers stuck with Brady's former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, rather than pursuing the New England Patriots icon in 2020. Before the former teammates could face off for the first time, Garoppolo broke his foot during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jimmy G is also a free agent this offseason, so the 49ers could recruit Brady instead of turning a stacked roster to a returning (and still unproven) Trey Lance. The California native could end his storied career playing alongside Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and the NFL's currently top-ranked defense.

But first, Brady must oppose those 49ers this Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Even with former No. 262 pick Brock Purdy starting under center, Brady and the 6-6 Buccaneers can't take the NFC West leaders lightly.