1 Word Being Used To Describe Urban Meyer’s Mindset With NFL

Over the past few weeks, no coaching candidate has been connected to one team more than Urban Meyer to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Ohio State head coach reportedly met with Jaguars owner Shad Khan over the weekend. Meyer remains the front-runner for the job.

Reports have suggested the team has already shut down its coaching search while waiting for Meyer to make his decision. Before he makes his decision, there is reportedly one word defining his next choice: “legacy.”

“Florida source told me that “legacy” is one of prime determining factors for Urbs,” Ohio State insider Clay Hall said.

.@DanGrazianoESPN reporting resolution of @CoachUrbanMeyer discussions with @NFL Jaguars could come later today and certainly by end of week. Florida source told me that "legacy" is one of prime determining factors for Urbs. Stay tuned. — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) January 13, 2021

Meyer has already proved to be one of the best college football coaches of all time. He won three national championships – two with Florida and one with Ohio State.

After already proving he has what it takes to win it all at the collegiate level, Meyer might want to test himself against the best in the professional ranks as well.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are obviously hoping that is the case. Shad Khan opened the welcome wagon for Meyer over the weekend. He hasn’t interviewed another candidate for the job – outside of Arthur Smith, who was already on the interview list before Meyer came to town.

Does Meyer want the challenge of coaching the NFL before he decides to walk away from the game forever?

We’ll find out soon.