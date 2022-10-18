2 Attorneys Have Threatened Legal Action Against The NFL

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The NFL has already dealt with a lot of issues stemming from the Washington Commanders' workplace culture, and the hits just keep on coming.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys who represented more than 40 former Commanders employees, have sent NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a letter this week.

Banks and Katz have informed Goodell that a lawsuit against the league might be filed over the potential disclosure of the names of clients who cooperated with lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into the Commanders' workplace under Dan Snyder.

This letter to Goodell was sent after ESPN reported that Snyder used Wilkinson's investigation as a "tip sheet" to put together his list of enemies in the NFL.

"If true, this was in clear violation of a very specific promise the NFL made to our clients, through Ms. Wilkinson and her team, that witness names would be kept confidential and not shared with Mr. Snyder or the Washington Commanders,” the lawyers wrote, via ProFootballTalk. “It was based solely on this assurance that many of our clients agreed to participate in the investigation, as they feared retaliation if their names were disclosed.

"This fear was apparently well-founded. After participating in the investigation, and after the NFL revealed witness names, several of our clients were harassed by private investigators, some were publicly disparaged and/or removed from team alumni groups, and at least one who was still working for the team was terminated. We now know why. If true, the ‘tip sheet’ allegation is not only morally reprehensible, but it also provides the basis for us to take legal action against the NFL, which we will do given the serious harm caused to our clients by their reliance on the NFL’s promises."

Banks and Katz want the NFL to release the report from Wilkinson.

We'll continue to provide updates on the NFL's messy situation regarding Washington's workplace culture.