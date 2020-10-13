2 Cities Emerging As Possible NFL Playoff Bubble Locations

The NFL won’t be implementing a “bubble” during the regular season. But a playoff bubble isn’t out of the question. In fact, the league is already discussing the idea.

Fans and analysts are praising Adam Silver and the NBA for their Orlando bubble. No games were postponed or cancelled as a result of COVID-19 tests. The bubble proved to be wildly successful, even beyond expectations.

The logistics behind an NFL bubble are much more complicated, though. Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted it’s not exactly plausible given the layout of the league. But the NFL is reportedly considering a bubble concept for the postseason.

According to a report from The Athletic, the NFL is considering implementing a bubble for the playoffs. The bubble would reportedly begin following the wild card round. The two cities being considered for the bubble are Los Angeles and Dallas.

“Per the report, L.A. and Dallas ‘could be two potential options,'” writes Pro Football Talk. “The bubble would be implemented after the wild-card round.”

Los Angeles is home to the brand-new SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles also features plenty of housing options for teams and staffs.

Dallas would be another great option. AT&T Stadium has been the centerpiece venue for marquee non-conference college football games over the years. Playing the playoffs in Dallas provides another great option for the NFL.

Nothing’s official just yet. But it looks like the NFL is indeed exploring the idea of a playoff bubble. For now, Los Angeles and Dallas are the top two options.