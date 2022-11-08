2 Companies Backed By Brett Favre Made Troubling Claims

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Two concussion drug companies backed by Brett Favre, Prevacus and PresolMD, are currently involved in a massive welfare fraud case in Mississippii. To make matters worse, the companies apparently exaggerated their connections with the NFL and NCAA.

A marketing document for Prevacus and PresolMD mentioned connections to Dr. Allen Sills of the NFL and Dr. Brian Hainline of the NCAA. However, those connections were fabricated.

An NFL spokesperson said in an email that Sills was not an advisory member or associate for Prevacus.

Hainline, the chief medical officer for the NCAA, never had any connections with Prevacus or its founder either.

"[Hainline] never had any advisory role or association with the company. And he never agreed to be listed on any marketing materials," an NCAA spokesperson said.

Jake VanLandingham, the founder of these companies, said the document wasn't meant to suggest that the NFL and NCAA are working with Prevacus.

"These are other contacts that we had made," VanLandingham said, via ESPN. "I'm just making people aware that these are other contacts. Perhaps it would've been better separated out. ... I've never told anybody that Allen Sills was an adviser for Prevacus. Or Jeff Miller. They provided feedback, and there's been calls with both of them."

As for the product's effectiveness, that was also debunked.

Dr. Steven DeKosky, the deputy director of the McKnight Brain Institute at the University of Florida, said, "I looked to see what the evidence was, that it really does what they say it does. And there is none."

And just to top things off, Prevacus and PresolMD have allegedly received more than $2.1 million in Mississippi funds.