2 Cowboys Stars Missing Practice Again On Thursday

Two key contributors will remain sidelined Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy said Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs will miss practice with an undisclosed illness. They'll both participate in team meetings virtually.

Gallup and Diggs also sat out Wednesday's practice.

Returning from a torn ACL, Gallup has caught 24 of 42 targets for 274 yards and a touchdown in eight games. He set season highs in targets (eight), catches (five), and yards (63) during Thanksgiving Day's 28-20 win over the New York Giants.

Diggs has followed an All-Pro campaign with three interceptions and 13 passes defended. Opponents have completed 38 of 58 passes against the cornerback for 482 yards and two touchdowns.

While the NFL suspended COVID protocols this year, anyone experiencing symptoms still must test negative to enter the team's facilities.

It's unclear if Gallup or Diggs will recover and get cleared in time for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.