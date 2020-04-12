2 Favorites Named For No. 3 Overall Pick In NFL Draft

It’s going to be an unusual NFL Draft later this month to be sure. But the one constant in the NFL Draft is surprises, and the 2020 edition could have plenty of those.

Joe Burrow is considered a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase Young is also widely expected to go to the Washington Redskins at No. 2 unless something unexpected happens.

But what happens with the No. 3 overall pick (currently held by the Detroit Lions)? If the Oddsmakers are to be believed, one of two top prospects are the favorites to be selected there – and maybe not by Detroit.

According to Bovada via OddsShark, the top betting odds are currently on Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah at +125. But in a close second is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at +165.

The Lions appear content with Matthew Stafford at quarterback though. This suggests that the bettors believe they might trade out of the spot and let a QB-needy team like the Dolphins or Chargers move up.

Odds to be the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (Bovada): Jeff Okudah +125

Tua Tagovailoa +165

Chase Young +600

Isaiah Simmons +800

Justin Herbert +850

Jedrick Wills Jr +6000

Joe Burrow +10000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 12, 2020

Okudah is widely considered the second-best defensive player prospect. He has consistently been mocked as a top-five pick and one of the top two or three defensive players off the board.

Tagovailoa’s status is a bit more up in the air with his injury history being weighed against his overwhelming throwing talent. If not for his season-ending injury for Alabama last year, he would likely be in contention for the No. 1 pick.

Who do you think will be the No. 3 overall pick in 2020?