2 Finalists For 'Sunday Ticket' Have Reportedly Emerged

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

For the past few months, the belief was that Apple would become the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. On Friday, however, it was reported that Apple bowed out of the sweepstakes.

Dylan Byer and Julia Alexander provided details on Amazon's decision.

"I’m now told that Apple, once seen as a frontrunner for the rights, has also backed out of those negotiations — not because they can’t afford it, but because they don’t see the logic," Byers and Alexander wrote, via Puck.news. "So it’s down to Amazon and Google, and there’s certainly a logic there for both companies: Amazon can use it to drive Prime subscriptions; Google can use it to fuel its YouTube TV business."

This most likely means that Disney/ESPN is out of the bidding as well.

With that said, Amazon and Google are the finalists to acquire NFL Sunday Ticket.

NFL Sunday Ticket has been held by DirecTV since its inception in 1995.

DirecTV will give up the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in just 23 days.