2 Giants Players Ruled Out For Thanksgiving Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants are hobbling into their monumental Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Tuesday that cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will miss Thursday's NFC East matchup. Other key injured players, including first-round pick Evan Neal and starting center Jon Feliciano, are game-time decisions.

Jackson's absence was expected, as he'll reportedly miss four to six weeks after spraining his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Big Blue's secondary could take another major hit if a ribs injury sidelines their other starting cornerback, Fabian Moreau.

According to Pro Football Reference, Jackson has limited the opposition to 31 completions and 6.7 yards per target in coverage this season.

Bellinger was beginning to emerge as New York's top tight end before fracturing his eye socket in Week 7. The fourth-round pick caught all five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in a Week 6 upset over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants will also play the Cowboys without Wan'Dale Robinson, who tore his ACL in Week 11. Safety Jason Pinnock and right tackle Tyre Phillips also left Sunday's game early.

Although both teams are 7-3, the Cowboys are nine-point favorites at home. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.