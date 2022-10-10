2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule.

Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too.

The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday.

It's a changing of the guard in Carolina.

Ian Rapoport reported the news on Snow's firing on Monday afternoon.

Joe Person confirmed the news on Foley's firing earlier on Monday afternoon.

The Panthers dropped to 1-4 on the season following Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Carolina will be led by interim coach Steve Wilks.