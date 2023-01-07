2 NFL Cities Have Already Declined To Host Neutral Site AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Alex Okafor #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL will have to continue its search for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game. That's because two cities have already eliminated themselves from the sweepstakes.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network announced that Ford Field would not be able to host a neutral-site AFC Championship.

Ford Field is expected to change its turf in January. The NFL won't force Detroit to change its plans.

It was then by the Indianapolis Business Journal that Lucas Oil Stadium was considered as a destination for the AFC Championship Game. However, that won't be happening.

The city of Indianapolis turned down this opportunity because a national volleyball tournament will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month.

Accommodating travelers for the Central Zone Invitational and the AFC Championship Game during the same month would've been really tough for Indianapolis.

With Detroit and Indianapolis officially out of the running, the NFL must explore other options.

The New York Post mentioned Chicago as the potential host city for the AFC Championship Game. No deal has been agreed to yet.