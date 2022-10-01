2 NFL Franchises Are The Most Likely To Be Sold

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are the latest NFL franchise to be sold to a new ownership group. Two more organizations may soon join in on the fun.

According to a report, there are two NFL teams that are "most likely" to be sold.

One is the Seahawks of Seattle out of the NFC West. The other is NFC East's Washington Commanders.

"League sources told FOS that there are two teams most likely to go on the market: the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders," via Front Office Sports.

The other tidbit here is that NFL legend Peyton Manning could become an NFL owner one day. If the Seahawks or Commanders go up for sale, Manning could become involved.

The Commanders have been mentioned as a possible sale franchise for years now. It's probably only a matter of time before Dan Snyder is either voted out of the NFL ownership group or leaves voluntarily.

If Snyder walks away, the Commanders will then be seeking out a new ownership group.