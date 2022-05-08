2 NFL Owners Allegedly "Hate" Roger Goodell

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The owners of two prominent National Football League franchises allegedly "hate" commissioner Roger Goodell.

That's what former Papa John's CEO John Schattner is alleging, anyway.

During an interview with Jason Whitlock on Sportscasting.com last month, Schattner alleged that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recruited him in a fight against the commissioner of the National Football League.

The former Papa John's CEO claims that both Jones and Washington owner Dan Snyder "hate" Goodell.

“Snyder and Jones hate Goodell,” Schnatter said. “I said, ‘No, this is not my job to fire your Commissioner. He works for you.’ Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he is incompetent. And he’s just lucky. Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi [former CEO] with PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder all called me — several other folks — about Goodell’s conduct and the way he was handling this. Jones and Dan Snyder . . . wanted Goodell fired. This is like . . . the first of November, end of October. They called and said, ‘You need to take this guy out. You’re the number one sponsor of the league, as far as notoriety and acceptance and association. Everybody loves you, they love Peyton [Manning, a Papa John’s franchisee and sponsor]. We hate Goodell.'”

It wouldn't be surprising if a couple of NFL owners are anti-Goodell, but he remains the commissioner of the league for a reason.