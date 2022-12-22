2 NFL Teams Have Reached Out To Rob Gronkowski

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski caused a stir on social media on Wednesday.

Gronkowski tweeted out on Wednesday that he is "bored," leading to some fans believing he would be making a comeback.

That won't be happening, though. Gronkowski said on Thursday that he is staying retired.

However, Gronkowski admitted that two NFL teams actually reached out to him following his tweet. He wouldn't say which teams, though.

You would have to think that the Buccaneers are one of those teams, right? Perhaps the Patriots are the other team.

Regardless, it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing Gronkowski back on a field anytime soon, if ever.