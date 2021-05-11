On Wednesday night, the NFL will officially announce the schedule for the 2021 season – the first ever to feature 17 regular season games.

After not having any international games during the 2020 season, international competition is set to return. According to a report from Daniel Kaplan of the Athletic, two games will be played in London.

Kaplan reported the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will likely host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Unlike past seasons the league won’t play a game in Mexico City this year, according to the report.

Here’s more from Kaplan:

“This season, two games were viewed internally at the NFL as a good reentry number to return to the UK,” Kaplan wrote. “The NFL sees the London games as crucial to generating international growth and has enjoyed bumps in UK fan followings and TV viewership over the years.”

Over the past few seasons the Jaguars have been involved in plenty of overseas games. Team owner Shahid Khan owns professional soccer team team Fulham F.C., based in London.

Fans will find out the full 2021 schedule at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.