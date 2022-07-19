2 Patriots Rookies Places On The Non-Football List

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A pair of rookie offensive linemen are not ready to practice for the New England Patriots yet.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots placed sixth-round pick Chasen Hines and seventh-round selection Andrew Stueber on the active/non-football injury list. Neither Day 3 draft choice practiced during early-offseason sessions.

New England can remove them at any time once they're available.

Reiss previously reported that head coach Bill Belichick said Stueber was unable to practice this spring for an unspecified reason. Per Pro Football Focus, the tackle allowed just one sack in 14 games during his final year at Michigan.

The cause for Hines' absence is also unknown. The 6'3", 327-pound newcomer primarily played right guard for the LSU Tigers.

New England also addressed its offensive line earlier in the draft by taking Cole Strange with the No. 29 pick. The guard could immediately join a fellow former first-round selection, Isaiah Wynn, on the left side.

If healthy, Stueber and Hines will have the opportunity to provide the unit with some needed depth after losing veteran starters Ted Karras and Shaq Mason this offseason.