2 Reported Finalists Named For Arizona Cardinals Coaching Job

Albert Breer of The MMQB identified three finalists for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position Sunday night. But one of them now appears to be off the table.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brian Flores is accepting the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator role. Breer said Flores, who was scheduled for his second interview with Arizona on Wednesday, informed the Cardinals of his decision.

That leaves New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as the two finalists for Arizona's vacancy. They'll both meet with the Cardinals this week.

Kafka helped spark a commendable turnaround for the Giants, who made the playoffs and earned a first-round victory over the Minnesota Vikings after going 4-13 in 2021. The former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach led Daniel Jones to career highs in passing yards, rushing yards, completion percentage, and quarterback rating.

Meanwhile, Anarumo led the Bengals to their second straight AFC Championship Game. They allowed the sixth-fewest points during the regular season before stymieing Josh Allen's high-powered offense in a 27-10 AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury after following a playoff appearance with a 4-13 record. His replacement may begin the 2023 season without Kyler Murray, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December.

