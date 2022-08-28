2 Schools Off-Limits For Eddie George's Son: NFL World Reacts

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Eddie George, former Ohio state running back and Heisman trophy winner, is seen on the field prior to the start of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Former NFL star running back Eddie George is now a college football head coach at Tennessee State.

George, who starred collegiately at Ohio State, has a son who's starting to look at colleges.

Two schools are off limits, though.

"He can't go to Jackson State," Eddie George told The Tennessean. "He's not going there or that team up north (Michigan, the rival of George's alma mater, Ohio State). But I tell him to see all that's out there and ultimately trust your intuition, trust your gut."

George's son, Eriq, is a defensive lineman recruit in the 2023 class.

