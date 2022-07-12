2 Teams Are Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh is one of the NFL's most intriguing free agents still available.

Time is running out for the 35-year-old defensive tackle to find a new home before landing camp, but Suh remains in talks with potential suitors.

According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Suh has held discussions with the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

Appearing on ESPN's NFL Live last month, Suh confirmed that he wants to return for his 13th season. However, he said the Tampa Buccaneers appear to be "out of the picture." A reunion became highly unlikely when they signed Akiem Hicks.

Suh compiled six sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Buccaneers. The durable 313-pound tackle hasn't missed a game since 2011.

The Vikings ranked 26th in rushing defense last season despite adding former Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Longtime defensive lineman Everson Griffen remains a free agent, and Tashawn Bower signed with the Raiders.

Those Raiders relinquished 18 rushing touchdowns last season. While they already made a big splash by signing Chandler Jones, they could use more depth up the middle alongside Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols.

Suh may no longer be an All-Pro star, but the veteran still has plenty to offer an NFL team.