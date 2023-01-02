2 Teams Being Floated For Tom Brady Next Season

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back to the playoffs. The 45-year-old quarterback and his team clinched a playoff spot on Sunday.

But while the Buccaneers are heading back to the playoffs, many aren't sure if Brady will be back in Tampa Bay in 2023.

Brady is getting linked to two teams for next season and beyond.

The Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders are both being mentioned for Brady in 2023.

Brady and the Buccaneers have bigger things to worry about for now.

Tampa Bay has clinched the NFC South, meaning they'll host the No. 5 seed in the opening round of the playoffs.

Right now, it's looking like we'll get Buccaneers vs. Cowboys in the Wild Card opener.