2 Teams Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady Next Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It remains to be seen what Tom Brady is going to do for the 2023 NFL season.

Some thought that the 2023 season would be his final one. However, following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen, many now expect him to continue to playing.

But will it be with Tampa Bay?



The Bucs have been struggling this season. Some now think that Brady, 45, will leave for another franchise.

Two teams have been getting mentioned the most for Brady in 2023:

49ers

Patriots

The 49ers are who Brady is playing on Sunday. San Francisco is home for Brady and given the team's quarterback situation, signing Brady could make sense.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are probably more of a longshot, though their quarterback situation isn't very good, either. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have struggled at times this season.

Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have remained complimentary of one another, too.

Who do you see the legendary NFL quarterback playing for next season?