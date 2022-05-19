2 Teams Interested In TY Hilton: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Four-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is a free-agent as he heads into his 11th NFL season.

The Colts, who drafted Hilton with a third-round pick in 2012, are reportedly interested in re-signing their veteran wide receiver. In addition to his longtime Indianapolis organization, two other teams are also reportedly interested.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Fans suggested several possible landing spots for the veteran wide receiver.

"Wouldn’t be shocked if it’s Cleveland," one wrote.

"T.Y Hilton To Philly?????" another suggested.

Hilton returned to the field midway through the 2021 season after recovering from a neck surgery. Through 10 games and nine starts with the Colts, the 32-year-old wideout reeled in 23 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Hilton just finished a one-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Colts after testing the free-agent waters in 2021. Before that, he played on six-year, $65.5 million contract.

The Colts selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with their first pick in the 2022 draft.

Where would you like to see Hilton play this coming season?