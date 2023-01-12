2 Teams Listed As Favorites To Land DeAndre Hopkins

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 25: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception during a NFL team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason.

According to theScore's Jordan Schultz, the Arizona Cardinals "plan to trade" the star wide receiver. Hopkins added ammunition to the hot stove by writing "forever grateful" in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Plenty of teams should be interested in the 30-year-old's services if the Cardinals shop him. The oddsmakers have identified some early favorites to acquire Hopkins.

Bookies.com pegs Kansas City Chiefs as the top option at +300 odds, which translates to a 25 percent implied probability. The New England Patriots are right behind them at +325 (23.5%).

The Green Bay Packers (+450), Dallas Cowboys (+550), New York Giants (+750), and Detroit Lions (+1000) round out the list of feasible candidates.

Pairing Hopkins with Patrick Mahomes is a terrifying proposition for the rest of the NFL.

Kansas City led the NFL in points and yards despite trading Tyreek Hill last offseason. Andy Reid's offense could get even better if landing the three-time All-Pro wideout.

New England must revamp this season's 26th-ranked offense that lacks a big-play target for Mac Jones. Bill Belichick heaped praise on Hopkins before playing the Cardinals in December, calling Nuk "every bit as good as anybody I've ever coached against."

The Patriots would be a fascinating choice if the rumored Bill O'Brien reunion came to fruition. O'Brien traded Hopkins from the Houston Texans in a widely panned move three years ago.

Multiple teams would benefit greatly from acquiring him. Green Bay attaining Hopkins could give Aaron Rodgers extra incentive to hold off retirement, and the Giants made the playoffs despite possessing one of the league's weakest receiving corps.

Hopkins finished his 10th season with 717 receiving yards despite serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. Julio Jones is the only active player with more career receiving yards.