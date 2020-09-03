2 Teams Reportedly Making “Strong Push” For Jadeveon Clowney

With just over a week until the 2020 NFL season officially kicks off, one of the game’s best pass rushers is still a free agent.

Jadeveon Clowney has not signed with a new team after ending the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks. However, that could be coming to an end very soon.

According to multiple reports, two teams are making “strong pushes” to land the star pass rusher. So, who remains in the sweepstakes to land one of the game’s best?

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are in the mix for Clowney. She reported both teams want to have him in the building by Monday, which would give him a few days before they take the field on Sunday.

Jadeveon Clowney could be with a team a very soon. I’m told the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints are both making strong pushes to sign the free agent. Both teams want him on the field by Monday and are making their pitches. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 3, 2020

Not long after Russini issued her report, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero made it clear the Saints are doing everything possible to land Clowney.

“The #Saints are sending an all-out blitz to try to sign Jadeveon Clowney, who has spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton,” he said.

The three teams that are reportedly in the mix for Clowney are the Titans, Saints and Seahawks, where he last played. He reportedly turned down an offer from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason as well.

Will Clowney finally find a new landing spot before the 2020 season kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Thursday night?