2 Teams Reportedly Still Interested In Baker Mayfield

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Cleveland Browns, but for how much longer will that be the case?

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is clearly on the trading block following the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

However, so far, there hasn't been much trade interest in Mayfield.

According to reports, though, two teams remain interested in making a move for the former Oklahoma Sooners star.

"The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are both still interested in Mayfield’s services, but they don’t want to pay nearly all of his contract. In the end, the Browns are likely going to have to take on half of the $19 million that Mayfield is due in the 2022 season. When you think about it, that is cheap for a starting quarterback, but there is no promise Mayfield will start," Browns Digest reports.

The Seahawks and the Panthers have been mentioned since the jump for Mayfield.

For now, though, they remain on the fence regarding a potential move.