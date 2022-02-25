2 TV Networks Interested In Tom Brady: NFL Fans React

On Thursday afternoon, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Tom Brady will “receive calls” from two TV Networks.

“Fox will investigate McVay and surely can’t be ruled out there. It has already talked to Sean Payton about a studio job, according to sources,” Marchand reported. “Both Fox and Amazon still like the potential of NBC’s Drew Brees, despite his poor playoff game. And Tom Brady will receive calls from Amazon and Fox.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the potential news about Brady heading into the media world.

“Tom Brady in a great spot as Amazon and Fox are now both desperate for a huge star as colour man for their #1 crew. Brady may not wanna do TV, he may play again he may want peace and quiet (doubtful) If they don’t sign Brady, Greg Olsen is likely to get a big promotion on FOX,” one fan said.

Tom Brady in a great spot as Amazon and Fox are now both desperate for a huge star as colour man for their #1 crew. Brady may not wanna do TV, he may play again he may want peace and quiet (doubtful) If they don't sign Brady, Greg Olsen is likely to get a big promotion on FOX https://t.co/sb63qdgdsx — Rod Francis (@InRodWeTrustMTL) February 25, 2022

One fan doesn’t think Brady would want to take the job because he wouldn’t be better than Tony Romo.

“He wouldnt be able to take not being better than Romo….” the fan said.

He wouldnt be able to take not being better than Romo…. https://t.co/HIFb8uCE3H — Humble (@iHumble) February 25, 2022

Other fans have seen enough of Tom Brady.

“No thank you,” said another fan.

No thank you https://t.co/euNW91vDkA — Dan O (@fillyfandan) February 25, 2022

Brady has plenty of options in retirement, if he decides to make a strong break from the game of football.

Will he be in the broadcast booth for the 2022 season?