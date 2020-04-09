Details Emerge From NFL’s TV Plans For The Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is going to look a lot different than it usually does. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, team facilities have been shut down and the draft will not be conducted in person.

The league has already announced plans for a digital draft. For teams, that means general managers will be operating a lot like people do during their annual fantasy football drafts. For prospects, it means creating a makeshift draft environment in their home.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL is planning to distribute “technology kits” to the 58 prospects who will be participating in the draft. The plan is to have these prospects take part in all three days of the draft.

We’ve seen examples of draftees not attending the draft celebrating their selection at home with friends and family. But this year’s arrangements will be a little different. For one, the NFL is asking players to abide by whatever social distancing guidelines are in effect, which Florio says includes “strongly discouraging” the presence of people who don’t live in the house.

Secondly, the camera work and production will be a bit more extensive than what we typically see from prospects whose homes are filmed during the draft.

Each prospect’s home will have an “always on” camera aimed at creating a virtual green room, along with a separate interview camera. The camera will record the celebration upon selection, with the prospect then making his way to the camera by “simulating his walk to the stage” at the draft. Once at the camera, the prospect will interact with the Commissioner.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft begins two weeks from tonight. It runs through Saturday, April 25.

Originally, the event was scheduled for Las Vegas. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of those plans and the adjustments covered above.