2021 Week 1 NFL Schedule Released Ahead Of Full Reveal

It’s been a long offseason and there are still a good three months and change to go before the 2021 season starts. But tonight the full 2021 NFL schedule is released, and we got a taste of what we’re getting with Week 1 being unveiled.

This morning the NFL released its schedule for Week 1 of the 2021 season. Kicking off the season will be the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

On the first NFL Sunday of the season, we’ll get a bunch of compelling matchups. We’ll see some 2020 playoff teams go at it with Steelers-Bills, Cardinals-Titans, Browns-Chiefs and Seahawks-Colts.

In primetime on Sunday we’ll two playoff teams with new QBs go at it with Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields going up against Los Angeles Chargers QB Matthew Stafford. Capping off Week 1 will be a Monday Night Football tilt between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is the full Week 1 schedule for the 2021 NFL season (all times EST):

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM (Thursday Night Football)

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 PM

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 PM

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 PM

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 PM

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 PM

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 PM

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 PM

Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 PM

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 PM

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 PM

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 PM (Sunday Night Football)

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 (Monday Night Football)

There are some other pretty interesting matchups to look out for too:

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold gets his revenge game against the New York Jets and rookie QB Zach Wilson. The Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence debut against the Texans. But will Deshaun Watson be leading them? A similar question can be asked of the Packers-Saints game. Will Aaron Rodgers be leading the Packers? And how will Sean Payton deploy his QBs now that Drew Brees is gone?

We want all of these questions answered badly.

The 2021 season can’t come fast enough!