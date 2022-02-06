2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel

The 2022 Pro Bowl is kicking off soon and will be a special one in a few ways as it takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time in the game’s history.

As per usual, it’ll be an inter-conference battle as the best of the AFC takes on the best of the NFC. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be coaching the AFC while Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur will be on the call for the NFC.

The game will be played at 3:00 p.m. EST with ESPN and ABC serving as the primary channels to watch the game.

But another channel in the Disney family – the children’s channel Disney XD – will be broadcasting it too. As for apps, it will be available on the ESPN App and fuboTV.

As for the broadcasters on the call, ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew will have those duties. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters will be on the call for the game.

As always, some of the cream of the crop are not attending due to injuries or playing in the Super Bowl. But the action on the field always finds some way to be fun on a very basic level.

It’s also a showcase for new rules the NFL might try implementing, and this year is no exception. In lieu of kickoffs, teams will have the option to “Spot and Choose” – letting them choose where to spot the ball or choose whether to go on offense or defense.

Don’t be looking for big hits though. There are maybe two players in a given game who decide they want to actually tackle opposing players.

Will you be watching the Pro Bowl this afternoon?