3 Bucs Players Aren't Making The Trip To Germany

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on their way to Germany for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena.

Not everyone will make the trip.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Russell Gage, linebacker J.J. Russell, and guard Luke Goedeke are not traveling with the team.

The injured players will miss Week 10's matchup in Munich.

Gage has not played since injuring his hamstring in Week 7's loss to the Carolina Panthers. The former Atlanta Falcons wideout has 29 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown in his first season of a three-year, $30 million deal.

Tampa Bay elevated Russell from the practice squad in each of its last two games. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut exclusively on special teams.

Goedeke has started seven games in his rookie season. The No. 57 pick injured his foot in Week 7 after playing every offensive snap through Week 6.

The Buccaneers were in grave danger of falling to 3-6 before Tom Brady orchestrated a comeback drive with less than a minute remaining to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. If Atlanta loses to Carolina on Thursday night, Tampa Bay will enter Sunday's matchup first in the NFC South.

The game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.