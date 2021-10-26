3 Cities Reportedly Bidding On 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Just a few months ago, news broke that the NFL combine could be leaving Indianapolis in the near future.

According to the report at the time, the NFL thought about moving the event to a new city as soon as 2023. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent confirmed the combine could be on the move.

Vincent announced the 2022 combine will be held in Indianapolis. He said the upcoming combine would not be restricted due to COVID-19 and should be back to normal.

Meanwhile, he also listed three cities hoping to land the 2023 combine. Vincent said Indianapolis is bidding to keep the combine, while Los Angeles and Dallas are hoping to enter the mix as well,” per NFL insider Albert Breer.

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Morning News reported Jerry Jones was interested in hosting the NFL combine as the Cowboys’ team facilities. SoFi stadium in Los Angeles is the newest state of the art facility in the NFL, playing host to the Chargers and Rams.

Both Dallas and Los Angeles have plenty to offer in terms of the combine. The facilities and surrounding areas would give players plenty to do during the five-day event.

Where will the 2023 combine take place?