3 Colleges Named Potential Landing Spots For Urban Meyer

It seems inevitable at this point that Urban Meyer will spiral his way out of the NFL, whether it be because of his team’s performance or his off-field troubles.

Meyer, 57, is off to an 0-4 start as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And it’s starting to look like the Jaguars won’t win a single game this year.

In other news, Meyer has once again put himself in the spotlight for all the wrong off-field reasons. He was caught on video getting danced on by a young woman at a restraunt/bar last weekend. He has since apologized for the incident.

In the event the Jaguars choose to move on from Meyer, there’s three potential college football landing spots. Bill Bender of Sporting News is eyeing USC, Florida State and LSU.

So what if Urban Meyer did go "Back to School?" Would a return to the SEC happen? https://t.co/75HG4nKq7Y — Bill Bender (@BillBender92) October 7, 2021

We’ve heard the Urban Meyer-to-USC rumors for years now. The LSU and Florida State mentions are interesting.

LSU is widely considered one of the best jobs in college football right now. It’s a recruiting goldmine and won a championship just two years ago. The Tigers are one right head coach away from consistently challenging Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in the SEC.

Florida State, meanwhile, still feels years away from being a threat in the ACC. Even Meyer would have a tough time getting the Seminoles back on track.

If we had to rank potential landing spots for Meyer in order it’d go LSU, USC and Florida State. For now, he’ll continue coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Austin Ward of Lettermen Row says that Meyer will not be going back to the college level.

I'm not sure how much more clear Urban has to make it — especially after the Texas deal. But he has no interest in coaching in college again.

Good, bad or whatever, Jacksonville is the last stop. https://t.co/EDEpd8yLcb — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) October 7, 2021

Of course, it’s fair to take everything Meyer says with a grain of salt for now.