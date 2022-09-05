3 Key NFL Wide Receivers Are Back At Practice Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins converse against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It is officially game week around the NFL. The 2022 season opens on Thursday, with the majority of the league playing Sunday.

That means that some players who have been dealing with nagging injuries throughout the summer are now gearing up to take the field in Week 1.

Three young wide receivers--Miami's Jaylen Waddle, Cincinnati's Tee Higgins and Atlanta's Drake London--are back on the practice field today, which is a good sign for their teams.

Waddle did not participate in any exhibition games because of an undisclosed injury, while Higgins has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

London, meanwhile, hurt his knee in the Falcons' preseason opener and has not been available lately.

Right now, it looks like all three of these guys are in line to play this weekend.

That's not just great news for the Dolphins, Falcons and Bengals, but also for anyone who has these players on their fantasy rosters.