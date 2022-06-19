3 NFL Coaches Placed On "Hot Seat" For 2022 Season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A whopping nine NFL teams enter the 2022 season with a new head coach. While those new leaders should get at least a year to prove their merit, others around the league should view that rampant turnover as potential trouble ahead.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton identified three coaches on the hot seat this season. The choices could surprise some NFL fans.

The least shocking inclusion is Matt Rhule, whom Moton said "easily has the warmest seat." The Carolina Panthers have won five games in each of his first two seasons, so another losing campaign would likely yield a new coach and quarterback.

Surely enough, Moton also put Sam Darnold on the hot seat. That chair is burning, as he might not begin the season as Carolina's starter if the team acquires Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns.

Frank Reich isn't as obvious of a hot-seat candidate. He's led the Indianapolis Colts to a 37-28 record and two playoff berths in four seasons, and there's hope for a third postseason trip after trading for Matt Ryan.

However, their 2021 season ended in heartbreaking fashion. A Week 18 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars would have clinched a playoff spot, but the Colts faltered against a team that finished 3-14. Moton suggested that Reich has "underachieved" without steering a talented roster to a single postseason victory.

Finally, Moton believes one of the league's longest-tenured head coaches might be in danger of losing his job.

Pete Carroll has led the Seattle Seahawks since 2010, a run bested only by Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, and John Harbaugh. He's overseen nine playoff appearances in 12 seasons, but Carroll is unlikely to increase that tally without Russell Wilson.

"With an uninspiring quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock underway, the Seahawks could be in the mix for a top-three draft pick in 2023," Moton wrote. "If that's the case, Carroll's tenure could unravel quickly despite a strong run between 2012 and 2020, which included two Super Bowl appearances and eight trips to the playoffs. [Jody] Allen may look to replace the 70-year-old head coach with a younger offensive mind who can develop a rookie quarterback."

While it's difficult to see the Seahawks formally firing Carroll, it's possible they ask him to step aside to seek a fresher perspective for what could be a lengthy rebuild.